Advent: Mgr. Pezzi (Moscow), “peace and joy, especially in this difficult time, can only be given by Christ”.

“The beginning of a new liturgical year is a sign of renewal, of novelty, that must enter our lives”. Thus begins the Advent Letter that Archbishop Paolo Pezzi of Moscow sent to the brothers and sisters of his Diocese. In his letter, Mgr. Pezzi comments on the Gospel reading proposed in the First Sunday of Advent liturgy, highlighting that “we are called to wait for Christ to enter our lives, as if it were the first time”. Mgr. Pezzi explains how we can live with “our hearts ready”, with the desire to meet Jesus in every moment of our lives. “Where can we meet Jesus?”, the Archbishop goes on to ask, suggesting some “places”, first of all “our hearts”. This can create a “feeling of peace, a feeling of joy, because peace and joy, especially in our difficult times, can only be given by Christ”. Furthermore, when “hatred as well as dislike of other people disappear, that will be a sign that Christ has come to dwell in our hearts”. Mgr. Pezzi then reflects on the meaning of time and the need to live in the “perspective of eternity” so as not to lose “the taste of the present”. If we live without eternity, we waste our time, we waste our lives, the Archbishop continues, focusing again on the meaning of Advent as a time “where we find time for Christ, for God”, and we welcome Him with renewed enthusiasm. In this way, the message ends, “our presence in society will be a creative presence, a presence that brings hope because we live in the perspective of eternal life”.