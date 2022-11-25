Future of Europe Conference: delegates return to Brussels to assess progress and steps taken

(Photo SIR/European Parliament)

More than six months after the end of the Conference on the Future of Europe, an event will take place at the EU institutions in Brussels on 2 December 2022 bringing together those who took part in this journey towards the renewal of Europe between May 2020 and May 2021. The meeting was planned in the calendar of the Conference, popularly known as CoFoEU, to gather feedback from those who attended it and take stock of the implementation of the proposals. The Conference was the first ever European experience of participatory democracy. The day dedicated to an assessment of the process will be opened by speeches by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola; Prime Minister Petr Fiala of Czechia, the country holding the Presidency of the Council; and by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. They will report on the progress made in the implementation of the requests contained in the final document submitted to the institutions on 9 May 2022. Feedback from the political representatives of the three institutions will follow. Representatives of COSAC (national parliaments), the European Committee of the Regions, the European Economic and Social Committee, social partners, and civil society organizations will also take the floor. In the afternoon, citizens will join four discussion groups, based on the panels they were in during the Conference. After that, they will share their feedbacks with the Plenary. The day will end, as is customary, with the concluding remarks by Parliament, Council, and the European Commission.