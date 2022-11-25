EU-Africa partnership: meeting in Brussels. Geopolitical situation, climate, energy crisis, food security on the agenda

The European Commission and the Commission of the African Union will meet in Brussels on Monday, 28 November, to strengthen the partnership established between the two continents at the EU-AU Summit in February. This is the eleventh Commission-to-Commission (C2C) meeting, the European Commission said in a statement. The meeting will be an opportunity to discuss both the commitments made under the Global Gateway Africa-Europe Investment Package and the geopolitical context, aggravated by Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. The event will begin with a plenary session on “cross-continent issues affecting the Africa-EU partnership, such as food security, energy, climate and security, and multilateralism. The session will be jointly chaired by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and African Union Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat. Then there will be working sessions on Global Gateway commitments, development, migration and mobility, food security as well as peace and security. Attending the event will be 21 commissioners from the EU and 8 from the African Union. The EU and AU Commissioners will participate in a side-event with civil society organisations and young people.