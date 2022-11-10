EU Parliament: at plenary meeting, energy saving measures in Recovery and Resilience Facilities, plus cybersecurity, protection of minorities, and Croatia in Schengen Area

(Photo SIR/European Parliament)

(Brussels) Later this morning, the European Parliament, currently in Brussels for their plenary session, will be voting on a package of rules that will impose the EU countries to include in their national Recovery Plans energy saving measures, measures for supporting the production of clean energy and the diversification of energy supply sources. The result of the voting will act as a bargaining tool for the EU Parliament in its talks with the EU countries. Also this morning, a debate is expected to be held with the vice-president of the European Commission, Margrethe Vestager, about stricter cybersecurity measures “to make sure the EU – as explained by the press office – will be in a better position to face potential accidents and attacks”. “Basic facilities”, such as energy, transport, banks, healthcare, digital infrastructure and civil services, “will have to take additional measures to protect themselves”. In addition, at a debate with Commissioner Helena Dalli, the MEPs will be looking at “the challenges that minorities, migrants and LGBTQI people have to face in the EU”. The draft report that the MEPs will be voting on today asks that “hate speeches become a crime under EU law”. Moreover, the MEPs will be voting on a new tool to fight distortive foreign subsidies; Croatia’s joining the Schengen Area; an EU-wide videogame strategy.