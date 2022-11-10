EU Commission: Euro 7 for cars, buses and lorries. “Cleaner vehicles on our roads and better air quality”

The European Commission has today presented a proposal to reduce air pollution from new cars, vans, lorries and buses sold in the EU, “while keeping vehicles affordable for consumers and promoting Europe’s competitiveness”. The target is that all vehicles sold are zero-emission by 2035, the Commission announced in a statement. The new Euro 7 standards will ensure “cleaner vehicles on our roads and improved air quality, protecting the health of our citizens and the environment”, the Commission explained. Euro 7 standards and CO2 emission legislation aim, in particular, to increase the uptake of electric vehicles. The rules give the automotive industry a clear direction for “reducing pollutant emissions, including using digital technologies”. The proposal also tackles emissions from tailpipes as well as from brakes and tyres. In 2050, more than 20% of cars and vans and more than half of the heavier vehicles in our streets are expected to continue to emit pollutants. Battery electric vehicles also still cause pollution from brakes and microplastics from tyres. The aim of these rules is to achieve the new stricter air quality standards proposed by the Commission on 26 October 2022.