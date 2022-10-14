Future of Europe Conference: Council holding back, no Treaty amendments. “Reforms within the current regulatory framework”

(Brussels) Concerning the Conference on the Future of Europe, “most delegations believe that, at this stage, priority should be given to proposals and initiatives that can be implemented within the current regulatory framework of the EU Treaty”, the Presidency announced in a statement. On 27 July 2022, the Presidency submitted to the delegations a questionnaire on the Conference on the Future of Europe, inviting them to share their views on a number of topics, including the “issue of Treaty amendments”, with a particular focus on the possibility of convening a Convention during the current Czech Presidency. The delegations argue that “most of the proposals that emerged from the Conference can be effectively implemented even by using untapped potential and flexibility”. Yet most delegations believe that “more time is needed for a structured and comprehensive evaluation before starting the process of revising the Treaties”. The EU Council of Ministers could therefore already submit to the European Council the two European Parliament’s proposals. It will then be up to the European Council to decide how to follow up on these proposals. The Czech Presidency thus called on the delegations to answer this question at the forthcoming General Affairs Council in October: “Should the Council submit to the European Council the European Parliament’s current proposals for Treaty amendments at this stage or wait for the other European Parliament’s proposals?”. The delegations’ answers to this question will guide the Presidency on the way forward.