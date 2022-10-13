European Parliament: Assange, Ukrainian people and Colombia’s Truth Commission are Sakharov Prize finalists

The three finalists for the 2022 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought awarded by the European Parliament are Australian journalist Julian Assange, co-founder of WikiLeaks, “the brave people of Ukraine, represented by their president, elected leaders, and civil society”, and the Truth Commission in Colombia. The EU Parliament announced this in a statement following a vote by the foreign affairs and development committees. It is now up to the Conference of Presidents, which includes EP President Roberta Metsola and the leaders of political groups, to select the winner. They will do it at their upcoming meeting on 19 October. The prize will be awarded at Parliament’s plenary session in Strasbourg on 14 December. Last year, the €50,000 prize in memory of Soviet physicist Andrei Sakharov went to Russian dissident Alexei Navalny.