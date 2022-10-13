Council of Europe: president Zelensky addresses Parliamentary Assembly calling for special tribunal for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

“Never in history was united Europe as strong as it is today”, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his address to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) meeting in Strasbourg. “So, focus on everything that is needed to prevent the Russian terrorists from destroying our lives. This is the power of dialogue”, the president continued, which on the one hand is isolating Russia and on the other is paving the way for aid programmes for Ukraine. “This dialogue must continue, to make Russia responsible as the aggressor state”. Mr Zelensky also called on Europe to set up a special tribunal for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Legal mechanisms will be “the most powerful guarantees for long-term peace. It will be the best way to protect the principles of international law”. PACE President Tiny Kox said in his remarks: “We all consider Russia’s unilateral aggression as an attack against the multilateral cooperation that is meant to protect all our citizens in Europe. That is why we try to do whatever is in our mandate to support your country and your citizens in these most challenging and dangerous times”.