Remembrance Day: Von der Leyen, “Holocaust is a European disaster”. Jews are an integral part of Europe’s history and future.

(Brussels) Tomorrow, 27 January, marks the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. “To remember the millions of Jewish women, men and children as well as all other victims murdered by the Nazi regime”, the EU Commission, for the first time, will illuminate its headquarters, the Berlaymont building, with #WeRemember, joining a global campaign co-organised by the World Jewish Congress and UNESCO in memory of the victims of the Shoah. Ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, President von der Leyen said: “The Holocaust was a European disaster. Antisemitism led to this disaster. Antisemitism dehumanises the Jewish people. In Nazi Germany, this dehumanisation opened the door to the Shoah. We must never forget. The heart of our action is to ensure that Jews across Europe can live their lives in accordance with their religious and cultural traditions. Because Europe can only prosper when its Jewish communities prosper, too. Because Jewish life is an integral part of Europe’s history and of Europe’s future”.