Malta: congratulations and best wishes from Bishops and Caruana Galizia’s son to EU Parliament President Metsola

Roberta Metsola ritratta con i vescovi maltesi (foto sito Conferenza episcopale Malta)

Malta rejoices at the election of Roberta Metsola as President of the European Parliament. “Congratulations and prayers”, “God bless”, Archbishop Charles Scicluna wrote in a post to the new president, who was educated at St Aloysius College in Birkirkara, run by the Jesuits, as Father Antonio Spadaro, director of La Civiltà Cattolica, recalled. On the website of the Catholic Church in Malta is a photo of the new President with three Maltese Bishops and a congratulations message: the Bishops of Malta and Gozo hope that through Roberta Metsola’s work “the European project continues to promote the fundamental values that respect democracy, the rule of law, human dignity, human rights, freedom and the equality of all European citizens, especially the vulnerable”. Even Andrew Caruana Galizia, one of the sons of the Maltese journalist who was murdered in 2017, congratulated her in a tweet featuring a famous picture in which Roberta Metsola refused to shake hands with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat: “Joseph Muscat’s actions led to my mother’s assassination and made his dreams of a top EU post delusional”, Andrew wrote. By contrast, Roberta Metsola’s actions “supported the campaign for justice for my mother and today made her the youngest President in the European Parliament’s history”. Indeed, he concluded: “Integrity matters”. For Maltese President George Vella, Metsola’s election is also “a very important achievement for our country, which has proved that if united, our size and geography pose no obstacle to vision and commitment”.