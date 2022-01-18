EU Parliament: Europe’s best wishes to new president Metsola. Von der Leyen, “your hard work and your determination are an inspiration to us all”

(Photo SIR/European Parliament)

“My sincerest congratulations to Roberta Metsola, new president of the European Parliament”: on Twitter, the wishes of the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, after the outcome of the voting round in the House. “Parliament is the beating heart of European democracy”, writes on the president, who, speaking to “dear Roberta”, states: “I’m looking forward to cooperating with you”. “Heartiest congratulations” also from the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who, like Roberta Metsola, is a member of the European People’s Party. Von der Leyen writes: “As the third woman at the helm of this noble house, your hard work and your determination are an inspiration to us all”. and she promises: “We will work closely together for the EU’s recovery and a for a green, digital and bright European future”. Next to the president, the wishes of lots of members of the EU Commission. Deputy president Vera Jourova writes: “We have cooperated very well and I think we will still do”, because “the task of promoting European democracy, freedom and values is shared”. On congratulating her, Commissioner Margaritis Schinas points out: “The youngest president in the history of the European Parliament, a woman from the smallest member country of the EU, the first alumna of the College of Europe to preside a EU institution and above all an honest person and a real friend”. Congratulations from the Commissioner for Equality, Malta-born Helena Dalli: “Today will be remembered as the day on which women have overturned the balance and have taken, for the first time, two thirds of the highest places in the EU. I wish this moment may mark a change towards a future of equal representation”.