Germany: Federation of German Catholic Youth calls to vote for MPs who promote interests of children and youth

A week before the federal election of the Bundestag, the Federation of German Catholic Youth (BDKJ) has showed the country how Germany might be coloured with the “Zukunftszeit” (“Future Time”) campaign. At an event held in Berlin over the weekend, the BDKJ has called on its members, and on all voters, to elect to Parliament candidates from democratic parties who promote the interests of children and young people. The BDKJ also firmly rejected the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party which does not even remotely represent the interests of young Catholics. “By summoning the Catholic youth associations in Berlin last weekend, the BDKJ has given a clear signal for the 2021 federal election”: “We stand up for a colourful country and we call for the election of democratic parties”, the BDKJ Federal President, Gregor Podschun, said in a statement. “We reject the AfD’s stance, it is unacceptable to us”. “Children and young people have no voice and no lobbying power, even if they know exactly what they want and have to cope with the effects of political decisions made by adults for a long time”, said the BDKJ Federal President, Daniela Hottenbacher. “For this reason, together with the German Federal Youth Council, we continue to call for the lowering of the voting age”, because “young people must be taken seriously, encouraged and supported, and this is what we are committed to at the BDKJ”.