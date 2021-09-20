Environment: “Walk to COP26”, young Christians heading to Glasgow. Stops in major UK cities

Hundreds of Christian pilgrims of various denominations, including many Catholics, have begun their “Walk to COP26”. Their goal is to arrive in Glasgow on the eve of the climate conference on 30 October, to lobby political leaders to deliver on their promises. The pilgrimage began in St. Ives, Cornwall, after the G7 meeting last June, and is organized by the “Young Christian Climate Network”, an association of young Christians aged 18 to 30 who organise various initiatives to protect the environment. The 8,000 km route includes several stops, approximately every fifteen kilometres, where groups of young people hand over a “relay baton” consisting of a message “Relay to COP26” and also “There is no planet B”. The website “Young Christian Climate Network” lists the legs of the pilgrimage and the proposed initiatives, including masses and religious services, and a chance to write postcards to political leaders to remind them of their environmental pledges. There are stops in major UK cities from London to York, Bristol, Leeds, Manchester and Oxford. Christian Churches across the UK, which have repeatedly called on the government to have more ambitious environmental targets, encourage their faithful to participate in the initiative.