EU: Mobility week, 3,000 cities involved. Promotion of public transport and “car-free day”

3,000 towns and cities across Europe are participating in the Mobility Week, which started yesterday and will last until Wednesday, 22 September. The theme is “Safe and healthy with sustainable mobility” and the goal is to promote “the use of public transport as a safe, efficient, affordable, and low-emission mobility option for everyone”, a statement from Brussels reads. This year’s Mobility Week also marks the 20th anniversary of another initiative, the car-free day, from which the Week has grown. Transport Commissioner Adina Vălean said she was “proud” of the involvement in this initiative. “A clean, smart and resilient transport system is at the core of our economies and central to people’s lives”. For this landmark year, the European Commission has created a virtual museum showcasing the history of the week, its impact, personal stories, and how it links with the EU’s broader sustainability priorities. This year’s event also coincides with a public consultation on the Commission’s ideas for a new urban mobility framework, and the European Year of Rail: its Connecting Europe Express train has reached Bulgaria yesterday.