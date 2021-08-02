EU Commission: four calls for proposals for €12 million in support of the media and to promote access to trusted information

The European Commission has launched four calls for proposals for €12 million in support of the media and to promote access to accurate information, the European Commission announced in a statement. More specifically, one call will support multilingual media content on EU affairs through digital platforms, while another will be devoted to content production, always on EU affairs, through a network of radio stations. In addition, a pilot project will support media content created by young people and disseminated via social media and events. Finally, the fourth call aims to improve citizens’ access to trusted information, with the involvement of broadcasters and publishers. “All financed projects will operate with full editorial independence”, Brussels explained. “The pandemic has showed the key role of media to inform us, but it has also undermined the economic situation of the sector”, said European Commission Vice-President for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova. “We are increasing and diversifying our sources of funding at European level, providing new opportunities, tools and assistance. We expect Member States to do the same, while fully respecting the independence of the media”. The calls are covered by the funding recently approved by the Commission to support the media.