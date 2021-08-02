EU Commission: COVID-19 certificates issued by Vatican and San Marino will be accepted in Europe

COVID-19 certificates issued by the Vatican City State and San Marino will be accepted in the EU under the same conditions as the EU Digital COVID Certificate. This was announced by the European Commission in Brussels which adopted decisions on the equivalence of the certificates of both States to the EU document. This means that the holders of the certificates issued by the Vatican and San Marino will be able to use these certificates under the same conditions as holders of an EU Digital COVID Certificate. “At the same time, the Vatican and San Marino have indicated that they would accept EU Digital COVID Certificates for travel to their countries”. “I am pleased to see that more countries are implementing a system based on the EU Digital COVID Certificate”, said EU Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders. “We are taking active steps to recognise certificates issued by other third countries. However, they must be interoperable with the EU framework and allow for the verification of their authenticity, validity and integrity”.