EU: shedding light on fake pro-Kremlin news. Disinformation on Ukraine, Belarus and religious topics

The disinformation campaign run by pro-Kremlin media does not stop even in summer. Fake news reports in recent weeks are mainly focused on Ukraine, on EU sanctions against Belarus, and on the statements made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about the figure of Jesus. This is according to the newsletter of the EU task force against disinformation EUvsDisinfo. The EU task force has recorded at least 4,751 disinformation cases targeting Ukraine from 2015 to present. Last week, for example, Russian online media disseminated false information claiming that Ukraine had established “an apartheid regime against its own Russian-speaking citizens”. The pro-Kremlin disinformation then targeted the European Union arguing that the EU aims to “starve” the Belarusians through an “economic war”. Finally, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in a recent article on Russia’s work in the UN referred to the fact that “in a number of Western countries, students learn in school that Jesus Christ was bisexual”. To defend the minister, the Russian media argued that the claim stemmed from a fake “TikTok video”, but the minister avoided making any comments. Lavrov’s spokesperson then attempted to rectify by arguing that the claim was actually relayed by other publications, including an English website “Christian Today”, but there is no evidence to back up this claim.