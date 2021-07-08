Conference on the Future of Europe: EU Parliament opens tender for news agencies and online media. 1.8 million euros available

News agencies and online media are called to bid in a tender that has been opened earlier today by the European Parliament for projects that “cover the Conference on the Future of Europe and promote the citizens’ participation in the platform” of the Conference. The Directorate-General for Communication of the European Parliament is allocating 1.8 million euros to initiatives that, from November 1st 2021 to June 30th 2022, will produce and disseminate “regular, reliable, pluralistic, nonpartisan information“ about the Conference to encourage citizens to take part in them, while also promoting a debate on the future of Europe for target readers and communities, by organising on- and offline events the results of which shall constantly converge on the online platform of the Conference. The selected projects will be co-funded by up to 70% with between 30 and 100 thousand euro. The Italian office of the European Parliament is organising an online briefing for journalists and directors of the project and marketing areas of the media concerned (Friday July 9th at 11.00 am, registrations at santina.romei@europarl.europa.eu)