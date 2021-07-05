Card. Parolin: visit to Council of Europe. In the afternoon, Mass with young people at Sanctuary of Mont Sainte-Odile

Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin has today made a “courtesy visit” to Marija Pejčinović Burić, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, for an “exchange of views focused on Council of Europe-Holy See relations and on the importance of the inter-religious dimension of intercultural dialogue”. During the meeting in Strasbourg, discussion also focused on the “relevance of the abolition of the death penalty and the situation of democracy across the continent”. In the morning, Card. Parolin met with the top officials of the bodies linked to the Council – the President of the Parliamentary Assembly Rik Daems, Human Rights Commissioner Dunja Mijatović, and the President of the European Court of Human Rights Robert Spano. In the afternoon, the cardinal will celebrate a Mass with young people at the Sanctuary of Mont Sainte-Odile to mark the 90th anniversary of Perpetual Adoration. The Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin arrived yesterday, Sunday 4 July, in Alsace, as a papal legate for the celebration of the Grand Jubilee for the 1300 years of the death of Saint Odile, patron saint of Alsace. Yesterday, he presided over the solemn celebration in the Cathedral of Strasbourg, where he also ordained the new Auxiliary Bishop of the Diocese, Gilles Reithinger.