United Kingdom: House of Commons, a proposal to make abortion legal, without restrictions. Mgr. Sherrington, “every protection would thus be swept away”

One of the amendments to the Nc5, the “Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts” Bill, that is being discussed today at the British House of Commons, includes one submitted by MP Diana Johnson that actually “makes the free choice of abortion legal, without restrictions”. Such passage has been highlighted by bishop John Sherrington, in charge of pro-life issues for the Bishops’ Conference. According to the bishop, with such amendment “the protection provided by the current legislation would be swept away”. The bishop, supported by the “Right to life” movement, also denounces the fact that such legal amendment “does not fall within the remit of that specific bill of law”. That’s why bishop Sherrington asked the Speaker of the House of Commons to reject such amendment and called the British citizens to make pressures on the MPs appointed in their constituencies. “This would be the greatest change in the abortion law since 1967 and would leave England and Wales with one of the most extreme abortion laws in the world”, “Right to life” wrote on its website. “Such change in the law would make the Abortion Act needless by removing all the legal protection for abortion (much of which protects women) provided at law”.