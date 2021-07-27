Tunisia: Borrell (EU), “resume parliamentary activity and respect for fundamental rights”. Abstain from “violence”

“We call for the restoration of institutional stability as soon as possible” in Turkey “and in particular for the resumption of parliamentary activity, respect for fundamental rights and abstention from all forms of violence”, said the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell. “The European Union is closely following the developments in Tunisia – he added -. The country’s democratic roots, respect for the rule of law, the Constitution and the legislative framework must be guaranteed while remaining attentive to the wishes and aspirations of the Tunisian people”. Borrell then reiterated the support provided by the EU and its Member States to Tunisia in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the country’s economic recovery. “We will continue to closely monitor the situation”, the EU High Representative concluded. “The protection of democracy and the country’s stability are a priority”.