COVID-19 Coronavirus: Von der Leyen (EU Commission), “target reached to protect 70% of adults with at least one vaccination in July”.

“57% of adults already have the full protection of double vaccination” against COVID-19. “The EU has kept its word”. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this in a video message inviting European citizens to continue to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. “Our target was to protect 70% of adults in the European Union with at least one vaccination in July. Today we have achieved this target”. According to Von der Leyen, these figures “put Europe among the world leaders” in the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus, but we need to remain vigilant to keep the new variants at bay. “The Delta variant is very dangerous”, she added. “I therefore call on everyone – who has the opportunity – to be vaccinated. For their own health and to protect others”. Finally, Von der Leyen reassured: “The EU will continue to provide sufficient volumes of vaccine”.