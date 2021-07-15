Coronavirus Covid-19: from the EU, vaccines, face masks, ventilators and ambulances to third countries

Following the new forms of assistance offered by the member states of the EU to countries in need, so far the EU Commission has supported the sharing of over 3 million Covid-19 vaccines with non-EU countries through the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism. The EU Commission – a release says – coordinates the delivery of such aids and funds up to 75% of the shipping costs. Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management, states: “The member states of the European Union keep supporting the global vaccination efforts. 3 million vaccines have already been mobilised through the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism. I would like to thank the countries for showing their solidarity. Vaccination for all is essential to defeat this global pandemic”. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the EU “has also supported the supply of several aids in kind. Through the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism, the member states of the EU have delivered millions of face masks, protective coveralls, disinfectants and other aids, such as ambulances and ventilators, to help in the global fight against Covid-19”.