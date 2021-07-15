Austria: “Kinderhotel Collegialitat”, a holiday hotel for children with disabilities and their families

This summer, too, Caritas Austria has confirmed its holiday offer for children with disabilities. In 2019, a new dedicated hotel project was started, which, after a suspension in 2020 due to the pandemic, now offers children and young people with intellectual or multiple disabilities aged 6 to 17 the opportunity to enjoy a week’s holiday all year round. The offer includes family and leisure activities as well as care, training and assistance provided by pedagogically trained staff. The hotel can accommodate up to eight children at the same time. To this end, part of the old “Am Himmel” school building in Döbling has been renovated and re-designed to remove architectural barriers. Under the direct management of Caritas Vienna, it has now become the “Kinderhotel Collegialität”. Caritas Austria Director Archbishop Michael Landau said in a press release today that “the last two years of pandemic have caused an additional burden to many parents”. Now, according to Landau, this newly-opened children’s hotel provides professional care to those who suffer. For several years, Caritas has been offering assisted holidays for long periods or weekends, but in different sites and with limited places. To date, Caritas Vienna has been able to support about 40 children and young people with disabilities per year during weekends and holiday periods.