Food safety: EU strategy Farm to Fork. Kyriakides (EU), “safe and nutritious food for the whole world” 

“Today we celebrate World Food Safety Day, a day that illustrates how important safe and nutritious food is for the whole world. The COVID-19 pandemic has not only highlighted the importance of strong health crisis preparedness and prevention mechanisms and supply chains that ensure continued movement of essential goods, but also the crucial importance of universally accessible and affordable safe food. Safe and nutritious food strengthens our immune systems and protects from illness. Safe food is key for food security”. Health and Food Safety Commissioner Stella Kyriakides issued a statement today, 7 June, to mark World Food Safety Day: “This past year has opened up for the opportunity to build robust food systems for the future. Systems that can contribute to support a green and sustainable recovery. In the EU we now have a long-term strategic vision for how to transform the way we produce, distribute and consume food – Europe’s Farm to Fork Strategy. Farm to Fork is a unique opportunity for change. And the safety of the food we produce and eat around the world is the starting point”. “Our food policy is built on the highest food safety standards to protect consumers”. The Commissioner added: “We will keep promoting these standards globally by working hand in hand with International organisations, such as the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation and the World Health Organisation”. This September, there will be the UN Food Systems Summit.