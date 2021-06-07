Austria: Vienna’s parishes united to help refugees. Pilgrimage-procession “Romaria” on 15 June

This year, too, the “Pfarrnetzwerk Asyl” (Parish Asylum Network) is organising the pilgrimage-procession “Romaria” to promote reception and openness towards refugees. Now in its eleventh edition, the event will take place on 15 June (in 2020 it was cancelled due to the pandemic). It will be held on a simplified route throughout Vienna with the participation of parish Caritas organisations, the Austrian Coordination for Asylum, and the Austrian Catholic Action. Today, the “Pfarrnetzwerk Asyl” brings together 15 parishes that support refugees and fight against exclusion with informative events and spiritual reflections. The “Romaria Pilgrimage” is meant to be a visible sign of respect for human rights and the dignity of refugees, giving visibility – the promoters explain – to religious organizations and parishes who assist refugees in the Vienna region. “Today people are still blocked at the EU’s external borders and they are left to fend for themselves. Today refugees still live here with us in precarious conditions and in fear of being deported to countries where they are threatened with death. Today people still die during their flight”, the statement by the Parish Asylum Network reads. One of the main themes for reflection during the pilgrimage will be the situation at the EU’s external borders.