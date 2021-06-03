Netherlands: restrictions on celebrations relaxing too, as from June 5th. Bishops, 50 to 250 devotees admitted, but by reservation and without choirs

As from June 5th, 50 people will be able to gather for celebrations in the Dutch churches, instead of the 30 people that had been admitted so far. This is said in a notice from the bishops, who write: “The evolution of the infection rates provides an opportunity to increase the maximum number of devotees who can attend celebrations”. The exact number will however depend on the size of the building: churches, which can usually take in up to 1,000 people, can let in no more than 250 now. However, some rules will still apply, such as the one and a half metre’s distance, the reserved places, the face masks, the ban on choral songs (except if sung by children up to 12 years of age), which might be reinstated after the lifting of the restrictions on June 30th. “The parishes and their congregations have been down a long road together”, in this time when no celebrations were held, “and now they are getting into a time in which they can, once again, celebrate the Eucharist, the source and highlight of all Christian life”, the bishops end: “This fills us with gratitude and joy”.