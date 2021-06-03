Eurobarometer: survey, 3 in 4 Europeans want the EU to have more competences to address crises

48% of Europeans are satisfied with the measures taken by the EU to fight the pandemic (5% are very satisfied). 74% of Europeans either “agree” or “totally agree” that the EU should have more competences to cope with crises, while 53% are not satisfied with the solidarity between EU Member States in fighting the pandemic. 80% of Europeans, however, know that the EU has taken measures to respond to the pandemic. These are data from the latest Eurobarometer survey, commissioned by the European Parliament and carried out in the 27 EU Member States between March and April 2021 on a sample of over 26,000 citizens aged 15+. In addressing the crisis, Europeans think that the EU should now give priority to vaccines; the second top priority for Europeans is investing in medical research, followed by the establishment of a strategy to tackle future crises. The 4th priority is the development of a European health policy, followed by the EU role in the global response to ensure universal access to vaccines or treatments; financial support to businesses and workers are at the bottom of priorities. One of the survey questions was about the consequences of the restrictive measures introduced by individual countries: for 58% of respondents, the health benefits were greater than the economic damage. Uncertainty, however, is the most common feeling, followed by hope, frustration, helplessness, fear and anger.