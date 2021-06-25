European Council: von der Leyen, “vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate and keep masks”. Worries about Delta variant

“By the end of the week, we will have almost 60% of adults in the European Union that have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and we will have almost 40% that will be fully vaccinated”. European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, spoke about the state of play of the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccination in the EU at the final press conference of the European Council in Brussels (24-25 June). “We are worried about the Delta variant”, von der Leyen said, pointing out that this variant, which is the dominant one in the UK, is “rapidly progressing also in the EU”. The double vaccination protects against the Delta variant, she said, which is why we need to “stay vigilant, and vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate”. Then an appeal: “Keep masks and social distancing in place”.