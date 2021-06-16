Future of Europe Conference: first “European citizens’ event” in Lisbon and online tomorrow

The first “European citizens’ event” of the Conference on the Future of Europe will take place tomorrow, 17 June, at the initiative of Portugal that is nearing the end of its six-month presidency of the Council of the EU. It will be an opportunity for citizens and civil society to “discuss their expectations for the Conference” with the three co-chairs of the Executive Board who will attend the event: the Portuguese State Secretary for European Affairs Ana Paula Zacarias; European Commission Vice-President Dubravka Šuica; and MEP Guy Verhofstadt. Also contributing to the debate will be 27 citizens’ representatives (one per Member State), the President of the European Youth Forum, and the citizens already selected for the European Citizens’ Panels who will provide their online input. Journalist Daniela Ferreira Pinto will moderate the debate. The event will take place at the Belém Cultural Centre in Lisbon in a hybrid format. It will be broadcast live from 15 to 17, local time, in the 23 official EU languages on the digital platform of the Conference (https://futureu.europa.eu).