EU Commission: Von der Leyen starts in Portugal her tour of the 27 countries to check the recovery plans. Checking the operation of the Green Pass

“I am glad to try out today how the Digital Covid Certificate works”: it is a smiling Ursula von der Leyen the one that showed up in the press room of the European Commission in Brussels this morning, showing her Covid Certificate on her smartphone. President Ursula von der Leyen is about to leave for Portugal, from where today she will be starting her “tour of the 27 EU countries” she will cover in the next few weeks to check the national recovery plans of the NextGenerationEu programme. Her appearance in front of the cameras aimed at saying that, once the Regulation of the Covid Pass (also known as Green Pass) will have been signed by the EU Parliament and the EU Council on Monday 14th June, “all countries will have to enforce it” as from July 1st. However, it is already in force in 15 EU countries.