G7: UK Bishops write to PM Johnson, “the urgency of the ecological crisis. Save the planet and the most vulnerable in society”

The assurance of prayers and a call for commitment to provide economic support towards a sustainable recovery from the pandemic, and to move quickly to halt the biodiversity loss the planet is facing. This is the content of the letter addressed by the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of the meeting of the G7 heads of states and governments due to start in Cornwall tomorrow. “The urgency of the global ecological crisis, and the teachings of our Catholic faith implore us to speak out, take action, and make decisions that benefit our planet and the most vulnerable in society”, the Bishops wrote. “In our race towards our own technological and economic advances, we have caused the exploitation of people and the degradation of our planet”. The Bishops detail their demands to the British prime minister who will meet with US President Joe Biden for the first time today. It is urgent to “act to support developing nations, ensuring that they are not left behind in decision making, and have fair access to vaccines”. And it is also urgent to “ensure sustained action and accountability, to meet targets set out in the Paris Agreement and move as quickly as possible towards a zero-carbon economy, so that we do not exceed the 1.5C temperature rise, beyond which life on our planet will face dire consequences”. In their letter, the Bishops also speak of the projects that the parishes and Catholic dioceses have started to reach the zero-emission target.