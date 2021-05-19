Sweden: the country’s first Caritas Youth launched in Stockholm

Now, Caritas Sweden has its own “youth” section, set up on the resolve of a group of boys and girls working in charitable volunteering projects in St Eric’s Cathedral, in Stockholm. The group was set up at the start of 2021, attended a preparatory course for volunteering and a retreat. The cardinal of Stockholm, Anders Arborelius, blessed them and sent them to work “at the service of love”. Now, the wish is that youth groups of Caritas volunteers may be set up “in all the Catholic communities and missions” in the country, George Joseph, secretary general of Caritas Sweden, explained. There are Caritas youth networks in many European countries. “The involvement of young people in social volunteering is a matter that Caritas Europe cares a lot about, as it helps local initiatives” through a dedicated “task force” to keep in touch with antennas in the different countries. In addition, Caritas Europe has an exchange programme