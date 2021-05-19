EU Parliament: new Erasmus+ adopted. Resources doubled, 28 billion in 7 years to allow young people to study abroad

The resources for the 2021-2027 Erasmus+ programme have doubled: over €28 billion (as against 14.7 billion in the past 7 years) will be available to young Europeans who wish to study in a different EU country. The new programme, which was finally adopted during the European Parliament’s current plenary session, will also allow adult learners to go and acquire new skills abroad for up to 6 months. The increase in resources will boost inclusion: action plans will also guarantee access to the programme for people who are usually excluded (people with a disability, in poverty, with a migration background, and so on). Additional funding will be available for those who are unable to cover the initial costs to take part in the programme. The administrative and bureaucratic process will be streamlined with a chance for youth associations and sports clubs to engage in “small-scale partnerships”. The DiscoverEU initiative will also be part of Erasmus+. It will give young people free passes to travel across Europe for learning purposes. Other initiatives that will be supported include the “European Universities” initiative, enabling students to obtain a degree by combining studies in several EU countries, and the “Centres of Vocational Excellence” that will create local, internationally connected skills ecosystems. Because of the pandemic, young people and students “are facing huge challenges”, said Sabine Verheyen, Chair of the EP Committee on Culture and Education. “Now more than ever, it is important for Europe to reach out and meet them where they are”.