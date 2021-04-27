Media freedom: 2021 Report “Wanted!” on safety of journalists to be released tomorrow

The 2021 Report on the safety of journalists, compiled by the partner organisations to the Council of Europe Platform for the protection and safety of journalists, will be released tomorrow. “Wanted! Real action for media freedom in Europe” is the symbolic title of the report. It will be presented at a live-streamed press conference, featuring panellists Sarah Clarke, Head of the Europe and Central Asia team at ARTICLE 19; Scott Griffen, Deputy Director at the International Press Institute (IPI); Ricardo Gutierrez, General Secretary of the European Federation of Journalists; and William Horsley, Media Freedom Representative. The event will be moderated by Tom Gibson, from the Committee to Protect Journalists. The Council of Europe Platform has been active since 2015 and is a public space that gathers and disseminates information on serious events and concerns threatening media freedom and safety of journalists in Council of Europe member states. According to the Platform’s website, 119 journalists are behind bars in Europe today. You can watch the press conference at https://go.coe.int/4HORe