Minors: “Strategy on Rights” launched. For 18 million children from families at risk of poverty and social exclusion across the EU

The EU has today launched a “comprehensive Strategy on the Rights of the Child”. The Commission also presented a proposal for a recommendation to establish a “European Child Guarantee” to “promote equal opportunities for children at risk of poverty or social exclusion”. It is aimed at the almost 18 million children in the EU (22.2% of the child population) who in 2019 lived in households at risk of poverty or social exclusion”, trapped into “an intergenerational cycle of disadvantage”, with profound and long‐term effects. Now the European Child Guarantee wants to break this cycle and promote equal opportunities by guaranteeing access to a set of key services for the under-18s at risk of poverty or social exclusion. The strategy focuses on six thematic areas: children as agents of change in democratic life; the right of children to realise their full potential no matter their social background; the right of children to be free from violence; the right of children to child-friendly justice; the right of children to safely navigate the digital environment and harness its opportunities; and finally, “the rights of children across the globe” and the EU as a guarantor of their protection, promotion and respect. For each area, the Commission proposed a range of actions. Education and care, nutrition, healthcare and adequate housing are the areas where Member States should focus their efforts. The views of over 10,000 minors were collected to inform the drafting of these policy guidelines.