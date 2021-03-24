Romania: ErcisFM, new Catholic radio. Entertainment and religious programmes for all ages

Speaking about the launch of the new Catholic radio station of the Diocese, Mgr. Petru Gherghel, Bishop Emeritus of Iasi, who had started the project of a diocesan radio in 1998, stressed the importance of making this dream come true at this very time of pandemic. “It is all the more important now, because with the suffering that surrounds us today, through the radio, we can enter into communion, into that communion where we walk together”, he said, alluding to the motto of Pope Francis’ visit to Romania in 2019. “Today – he added – the media unite us more, they make us more confident, they help us to support one another, to encourage each other and to feel God’s presence in our lives even more. Since ours is a vibrant diocese, with so many faithful and a long history, we need such a media outlet, adapted to the new conditions, for our people, not only in Moldova, but for the whole country, and not just for Catholics, but for all those who wish to listen to and enjoy the Word of God”.

ErcisFM broadcasts 24 hours a day. The programming includes Eucharistic celebrations and moments of prayer, programmes on various topics related to religious teaching and spirituality, culture, folklore, agriculture, medicine, and programmes for children and young people. The radio is managed through the non-profit organisation Presa Bună and the editorial staff consists of ten people, including priests, seminarians, men and women religious and lay people. They are assisted by volunteers who help them out with technical or editorial tasks. ErcisFM is the third Catholic radio of the Church in Romania, after Radio Blaj, founded in 1998 by the Greek-Catholic Romanian Metropolitan Church of Blaj and Caritas Blaj, and Radio Maria Romania, belonging to the Radio Maria network, launched in 2006.