Norway: Trondheim, diocese purchases six electric vehicles for priests. Fr. Vold (treasurer), “we take environmental challenges seriously”

The Norwegian Diocese of Trondheim has taken another step in its green transition by providing six priests with a Hyundai Kona electric car. The website of the Catholic Church in Norway shows the pictures of the smiling priests with their new “Laudato Si’” cars, as they were called. “The decision to buy environmentally-friendly cars was actually quite simple”, advantageous in terms of emissions, and cost-effective in terms of savings, said diocesan treasurer Fr. Albert Vold, since green cars, for example, get discounted ferry tickets and reduced tolls, as well as government incentives to buy them. For Fr. Vold, the purchase of electric cars “is a sign that we take environmental challenges seriously”. The choice of what car to buy was made after an analysis of the models available by a group of three priests: the Kona model was selected for a number of reasons, including the ability to cover 480 km on a battery charge, which is important given the significant distances between the parishes. Bishop Erik Varden blessed the cars and prayed for the priests in front of St. Olav’s Cathedral (pictured). Two additional electric cars will be purchased in 2022, to completely renew the vehicle fleet of the priests of the diocese. Bonifatiuswerk, the German organization supporting the Church in the diaspora, also contributed to the costs. “Without their tireless support, assistance and help, this would not have been possible”, added Fr. Vold.