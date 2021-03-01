Yemen: EU, 95 million euros’ humanitarian aid. Population threatened by war, Covid and famine

The European Commission is allocating 95 million euros to humanitarian aid “to alleviate the most urgent needs of Yemenite people”, who live “amidst record-breaking levels of child malnutrition, an impending threat of famine and new fights”. “Over 2 million children and over 1 million pregnant women and mothers are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition in 2021, while the escalation of the hostilities will force thousands of families to leave their homes”. The new funding has been announced by the Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, at the high-level pledging event for Yemen that was hosted by the United Nations, Sweden and Switzerland today, 1st March. The Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, stated: “The EU has not forgotten the terrible predicament of Yemenite people who are on the brink of famine again after bearing the weight of the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. New funds from the European Union will be essential to maintain lifesaving support for millions of exhausted people after a disastrous year, affected by fights, Covid-19 and further economic collapse. The conflicting parties should ease the humanitarian organisations’ access to the neediest people and avoid further civilian suffering”. The EU asks for an end to the conflict and free access to humanitarian aid.