Romania: Iasi, seven seminarians to be ordained deacons in the city’s cathedral tomorrow

Seven Romanian seminarians will receive the diaconate in Iași, Romania, tomorrow, 8 December. The candidates all come from various communities of the Diocese of Iași. Six of them will be ordained for their Diocese and one for the Archdiocese of Bucharest. The Ordination Mass will be celebrated in the Roman Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady Queen of Iași tomorrow morning. It will be preceded by a prayer vigil and by the profession of faith of the candidates for the diaconate. The relatives of the candidates as well as their colleagues and seminary trainers will attend the celebration in person. The Mass will also be broadcast by the new media of the local Church: radio ErcisFm, of the Diocese of Iași, and AngelusTv, of the Archdiocese of Bucharest. After their diaconal ordination, the new deacons, who have studied philosophy and theology at the diocesan seminary of Iasi for six years, will carry out their pastoral mission in various communities of the local Church, and on 24 June 2022, they will be ordained to the priesthood. In a message, the rector of the seminary, Fr Stefan Lupu, thanked the families of the young candidates for the diaconate, “that they may accept God’s vocation for their children and accompany them on the path of their formation to the holy order of priesthood”. The seminary of the Diocese of Iași, where 54 seminarians are currently being trained, prepares future priests to carry out their pastoral activities in the Diocese of Iași and in the Archdiocese of Bucharest.