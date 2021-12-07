EU: European Year of Youth, Parliament and Council give the green lights, initiatives about education, culture and civic engagement

The EU Commission “welcomes the political agreement reached last night by the European Parliament and by the Council to make 2022 the European Year of Youth”. The EU Executive’s comment came this morning from the Berlaymont building. After the announcement made by president Ursula von der Leyen in her State of the Union speech for 2021, according to which 2022 “should be a year focussed on those who have focussed so much on others”, in October the EU Commission submitted its formal proposal to designate 2022 as the European Year of Youth for co-legislators. The EU Commission will coordinate “a number of events throughout 2022, in close contact with the European Parliament, the member states, regional and local authorities, youth organisations and the young people themselves”. The events that are being developed as part of the European Year of Youth will be supported by 8 million euros from Erasmus+ and the European Solidarity Corps, the extra for the European Year of Youth allocated by the budget authority for 2022. “Young Europeans will benefit from lots of opportunities to gain knowledge, skills and expertise for their professional development and to strengthen their civic engagement to shape the future of Europe”.