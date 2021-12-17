Migrants: EU, “defining part of European identity”. Protect their dignity and rights

“Migration has contributed to shape the European Union as we know it today. It is a defining part of the European identity, where different cultures, languages and talents meet”. This is according to a joint statement issued by the European Commission and the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, to mark the International Migrants Day. “The EU is a prominent destination, attracting young and highly qualified professionals from across the world, with almost 3 million first residence permits issued per year, and guarantees a space for refuge to those in need”, Brussels stated. It is the European Union’s responsibility to make sure that the dignity and human rights of migrants are protected”. In 2020, over 8 million non-EU citizens were employed in the EU, mostly in essential services. “The EU needs migration to address increasing skills shortages”, the Commission stressed. That is why several initiatives have been developed to create safe and legal pathways to Europe and respond to labour market needs: the simplified Blue Card, Talent Partnerships and the forthcoming skills and talents package. “We – the statement ends – are working with international partners on a coordinated approach to migration management that balances the opportunities that well-managed migration can bring to migrants and their families, their countries of origin, host societies, while addressing the challenges of irregular migration”.