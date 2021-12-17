EU-UK: Commission proposes agreement with London on supply of medicines to Northern Ireland

The Commission has today put forward proposals to “ensure the continued long-term supply of medicines from Great Britain to Northern Ireland and to address outstanding supply concerns in Cyprus, Ireland and Malta”. In the context of the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland – the Commission explains in a statement – this means that the same medicines will continue to be available in Northern Ireland at the same time as in the rest of the United Kingdom. Commission Vice-President Šefčovič said: “I promised to do whatever it takes to ensure the continued supply of medicines to Northern Ireland, even more so in light of these challenging times of the pandemic. Today, we are turning this genuine commitment to the people of Northern Ireland into a lasting solution. I am convinced that the issue of medicines shows that the EU and the UK can work together for stability and prosperity of all communities in Northern Ireland”.