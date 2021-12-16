European Council: Sassoli (Parliament), “a Europe that innovates and protects, a beacon for democracy”. The role of the Conference on the Future

A Europe that innovates; a Europe that protects; a Europe that illuminates through its democratic model. In his speech to the European Council in Brussels, the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, outlined three key principles for Europe to follow in its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “Europe needs a new project of hope. I think we can build that project on the basis of a powerful three-pronged approach: a Europe that innovates; a Europe that protects; and a Europe that illuminates”. Sassoli (who is probably at his last summit as President of the European Parliament, whose post will be renewed in January) said: “What we need is innovation in all areas – a renewed sense of creativity as regards our institutions, our policy-making, our actions and even our lifestyles, since that is what the green transition demands of us. The Conference on the Future of Europe should help us find innovative ways of reawakening the feeling that Europe is a project with which all Europeans can identify”.