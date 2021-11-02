Sweden: new “emergency plan against sexual abuse”. Meetings for families on “the risks today’s children are exposed to”

The Diocese of Stockholm has published a new and revised edition of “Emergency plan against child and adolescent abuse”. The 2010 version, a statement from the Diocese reads, has been “expanded to include the new church and state legislation” and also to address the “increasingly digital dimensions that impact children’s lives”. The brochure is available in Swedish on the Diocese’s website, together with advice, materials and regulations aimed at Catholic communities. In addition to regular training courses for those working in a church environment, the person responsible for childcare for the Diocese, Björn Håkonsson, was asked to hold meetings for families in the parishes of the Diocese on the “sexual abuse risks that today’s children may be exposed to in everyday life, in the Church and in society in general”. The meetings are developed in such a way as to have training activities for both children and adults.