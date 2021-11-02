Protection of journalists: Borrell and Jourova (EU), “there is no democracy without press freedom and media pluralism”

“There is no democracy without press freedom and media pluralism. Attack on media is an attack on democracy”. This was said in a joint notice by the High Representative of the EU for foreign affairs and security policy, Josep Borrell, and the deputy president of the EU Commission, Vera Jourova, on the occasion of the International Day, November 2nd, to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists. “A few weeks ago, Maria Ressa and Dimitri Mouratov received the Nobel Peace Prize 2021 in recognition of their efforts to protect freedom of expression – they add –. With their reports, they discovered breaches of human rights, corruption and abuse of power, thus endangering their own lives”. Threats against and murders of journalists keep growing. “Unfortunately, the stories and voices of many independent journalists keep being silenced all over the world, even in the EU – Borrell and Jourova end –. We will be on their sides and we will protect journalists, no matter where they are”.