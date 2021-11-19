EU Parliament: situation in Belarus and address by opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya on Plenary agenda

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (Photo European Parliament)

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya will address the European Parliament in Strasbourg in a solemn session on Wednesday, 24 November (at noon). “The visit by Ms Tsikhanouskaya – the European Parliament, which will hold its plenary from 22 to 25 November, announced in a statement – comes amid a continuing geopolitical crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border. The Belarusian dictatorial regime has been funnelling migrants primarily from the Middle East to the country’s border with the EU, and in particular Poland, as revenge for EU-imposed sanctions”. In response, the EU “has agreed to expand the bloc’s existing restrictive measures on Belarus to target, among others, airlines and officials involved in bringing migrants to the EU-Belarus border areas”. The day before, on Tuesday afternoon, MEPs will also hold a separate debate with Council and Commission on the security and humanitarian consequences of the situation in Belarus and at its border with the EU.