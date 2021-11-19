World Children’s Day: EU Commission, “millions of children in poverty”. 6 billion for education in developing countries over six years

“Today, the world is home to the largest generation of young people in history. Sadly, millions of children in the world, including 18 million in the EU, still live in poverty or social exclusion. Many more are at risk, as children continue to be the first to suffer from the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic”. This is stated in a joint statement by the European Commission and the High Representative of the EU Josep Borrell ahead of World Children’s Day on 20 November “An estimated 466 million children around the world have no access to remote learning. Many have dropped out of school for good, affecting their life chances, well-being, development and protection”. The statement issued by Brussels underlines that “every child should enjoy the same rights and live free from discrimination and intimidation of any kind”. For this reason, “the EU supports education in around 100 countries worldwide, working with partner countries to minimise the impact of the pandemic and to facilitate a safe return to school”. The European Commission will increase its investment in education in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia and the Pacific, by over €6 billion by 2027. The goal is to strengthen “education systems to deliver inclusive, equitable quality education for all”.