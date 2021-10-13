Journalism: Megalizzi-Niedzielski Award to two young people from Spain and Ireland. Ferreira (EU), “we honour Antonio and Bartosz’s commitment to a free press”.

The 2021 prize for aspiring journalists, honouring the memory of Antonio Megalizzi and Bartosz Orent-Niedzielski, was awarded to two very young people, Elena Barahona Fernandez (Spain) and Jack Ryan (Ireland), as part of the European Week of Regions and Cities. European Commissioner for Cohesion Elisa Ferreira bestowed the award in Brussels, saying: with this award, “we honour Antonio and Bartosz, their values and their joint commitment to a free press”. It is “very important that Europe supports young journalists who have the energy and courage to report on complicated issues, discuss and analyse what we do in Europe, particularly with regard to cohesion policies”, she added. “We will continue this experience and there will be more awards for the next edition”, she announced, encouraging young journalists to apply and tell “how cohesion policies change people’s lives”. The candidates for the award were selected from among the participants in the European Commission’s Youth4Regions programme for aspiring young journalists, aimed at young people aged 18 to 30 who want to acquire knowledge and experience on EU regional policies. The winners also have a chance to attend the Week of Regions in Brussels, that is underway these days, and “cover” the event alongside the professional journalists mentoring them.