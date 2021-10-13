Future of Europe Conference: fourth Citizens’ Panel on “EU in the World and Migration” starting soon

The “EU in the world and migration” will be the focus of the fourth European Citizens’ Panel that will meet in Strasbourg from 15 to 17 October in the context of the Conference on the Future of Europe. European Commission Vice-President for Democracy and Demography, Dubravka Šuica, will welcome the 200 citizens who will travel to the Alsatian city to exchange views on these topics, the European Parliament said in a statement. This Panel is entrusted with the task of making proposals on “the role of the EU in the world, including objectives and strategies for the EU’s security, defence, trade policy, humanitarian aid and development cooperation, foreign policy, neighbourhood policy, and enlargement” as well as on “how the EU should deal with migration”. The agenda features both plenary sessions at the European Parliament, with the contribution of “prominent academics”, and debates in groups. The starting point for discussion will be the report compiled with the contributions collected on the Multilingual Digital Platform.

This is the last Citizens’ Panels session scheduled. Over the following weekend (23 October), the plenary of the Conference will meet in Strasbourg to take stock of what has emerged. In November, the Panels will meet again online, and between December and January, they will meet for the third time in the European Institutes of Dublin, Florence, Warsaw and Maastricht.